Shad Khan: It was a privilege to stand with players on Sunday

Posted by Josh Alper on September 24, 2017, 11:12 AM EDT
AP

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti and Jaguars owner Shad Khan both issued statements on Sunday morning after players on both teams knelt and linked arms while the national anthem was playing before their game at Wembley Stadium in London.

Khan, who donated $1 million to President Donald Trump’s campaign, stood on the sideline and linked arms with tight end Marcedes Lewis and linebacker Telvin Smith while the anthem played. In his statement, he called it an honor and privilege to “show the world that even if we may differ at times, we can and should be united in the effort to become better as people and a nation.”

“It was a privilege to stand on the sidelines with the Jacksonville Jaguars today for the playing of the U.S. national anthem at Wembley Stadium. I met with our team captains prior to the game to express my support for them, all NFL players and the league following the divisive and contentious remarks made by President Trump, and was honored to be arm in arm with them, their teammates and our coaches during our anthem. Our team and the National Football League reflects our nation, with diversity coming in many forms — race, faith, our views and our goals. We have a lot of work to do, and we can do it, but the comments by the President make it harder. That’s why it was important for us, and personally for me, to show the world that even if we may differ at times, we can and should be united in the effort to become better as people and a nation.”

Bisciotti’s statement expressed the team’s support for players using their voices and influence to share their views, calling it the “highest form” of democracy.

“We recognize our players’ influence. We respect their demonstration and support them 100 percent. All voices need to be heard. That’s democracy in its highest form.”

15 responses to “Shad Khan: It was a privilege to stand with players on Sunday

  2. Personally I do find kneeling during the anthem disrespectful and it seems to separate people even more. With the arm linking you can still make a statement. I like it.

  4. How any self-respecting American, yet alone an American Muslim, can donate to Trump’s hateful campaign is beyond me. But maybe he’s realized his error and trying to make up for it now.

  5. I think it would be a much stronger statement if the Jag players refused to take paychecks from a man who supported President Trump. I don’t care with the kneeling, but if you are going to protest and you mean it, kneeling is easy. Taking a real stand and refusing your paycheck would take actual guts and prove you’re not just grandstanding.

  8. Business people donate money to both sides . That’s called politics. That is how they assure they stay ahead and continue to rob taxpayers when it’s time to build a stadium. If you looked at Trump’s donations from when he was a private citizen , he gave more money to Democrats.

  11. Trump may have not been my choice but I applaud he standing u to these individuals that have never put their lives on the line for anything. You spit on the very symbol of a country that allows you to experience the lives you do. See how far this would have gotten you say in North Korea. You want to do something then go out in the real world and make a difference and give up the entertainment world for one year.

  14. So let me get this straight: players kneel, sit, and give the Black Power salute during the anthem and during games, depict police officers as pigs, call police officers slave catchers, depict a police officer with his throat being slit, praise an oppressive Communist dictator, and they are not being divisive, but the President calls out their behavior and he is being divisive. The liberal mind never ceases to amaze.

  15. A very sad man who was given the American Dream, no denying that earned it through some hard work but is a disgrace to the true American Dream because he couldn’t make it in his own Country.

