Some Dolphins players wear pro-Kaepernick T-shirts

As kickoff for the 1:00 p.m. ET approaches, some Dolphins players are showing support for the man who sparked the anthem protests in 2016.

Via various reports, multiple Dolphins players are wearing T-shirts with the message #IMWITHKAP. (Running back Jay Ajayi is pictured in the T-shirt.)

Colin Kaepernick‘s name continues to be mentioned as the renewed controversy rages, with more and more people wondering whether the reaction to the President’s remarks will prompt at least one of the owners who had reportedly feared a negative reaction from the White House to sign Kaepernick.

Kaepernick continues to be available for any team that wants him. None have yet. Maybe one soon will.