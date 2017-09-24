Sunday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Early returns for the Bills defense have been positive.

The Dolphins have had to weather some blows before the season got underway.

Rookie DE Deatrich Wise has provided some early positives for the Patriots.

Jets TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins returns from suspension on Sunday.

Ravens fans have made their presence felt in London.

Can the Bengals get their first win of the year in Green Bay?

This could be a big week for Browns WR Rashard Higgins.

The Steelers have had to do some shuffling on their offensive line.

A look at what the Texans might do on offense against the Patriots.

Five things to watch when the Colts take on the Browns.

How much work will the Jaguars give RB Leonard Fournette on Sunday?

The Titans need other wideouts to step up with Corey Davis injured.

Broncos coach Vance Joseph rejected the idea that Sunday is a “trap game” for his team.

Said Chiefs LB Derrick Johnson of CB Marcus Peters, “He plays better when he’s [mad]. You might say it doesn’t take him much to get [mad], but he does play better when he’s [mad].”

The Chargers will be without CB Jason Verrett on Sunday and for the rest of the season.

The first two weeks of the season marked the first back-to-back wins of 10 or more points for the Raiders under coach Jack Del Rio.

The Cowboys feel LB Anthony Hitchens‘ recovery is going well.

Giants coach Ben McAdoo’s offensive acumen hasn’t been on display.

Former Eagles CB Walter Thurmond is making the move to pro wrestling.

Will the Redskins stick with the running game this week?

The Bears added LB John Timu to their active roster.

A sampling of reactions to Lions coach Jim Caldwell’s contract extension.

The Packers might need a different look at inside linebacker.

Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs would like to end the Vikings’ run without a 1,000-yard receiver.

The odds of going undefeated aren’t good, but the Falcons’ are better than any of the other 2-0 teams in the NFL.

The Saints defense may give Panthers QB Cam Newton a chance to get back on track.

Will the Saints’ offense break out this week?

The Buccaneers will be without a couple of defensive linemen this week.

T Jared Veldheer is working through a rough patch for the Cardinals.

WR Sammy Watkins has filled a void for the Rams.

The 49ers need more pass rush.

The Seahawks continue to look for more offensive success.