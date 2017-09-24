Terrance West active for Ravens in London

AP

The Ravens will have running back Terrance West in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars in London.

West missed two days of practice with a calf injury, but returned for a full session on Friday and drew a questionable tag on the final injury report. He’ll join Buck Allen and Alex Collins as backfield options for Baltimore on Sunday.

Tackle Jermaine Eluemunor is also active for the Ravens. It’s the first time he’s been part of the active roster for a game and it comes in the British native’s hometown.

Defensive tackle Brandon Williams, tight end Maxx Williams, offensive lineman Tony Bergstrom, defensive end Chris Wormley, defensive end Bronson Kaufusi, cornerback Jaylen Hill and tackle Diegot Joseph are inactive for Baltimore. Quarterback Ryan Nassib, wide receiver Jaelen Strong, running back T.J. Yeldon, cornerback Jalen Myrick, linebacker Lerentee McCray, offensive lineman Josh Walker and offensive lineman Williams Poehls.