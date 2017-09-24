Titans lead Seahawks 9-7 at half

AP

There wasn’t much offense in the first half of the Seattle-Tennessee game as the Titans led 9-7.

The Seahawks generated only five first downs and 127 yards, but 46 came on one play to set up a touchdown. C.J. Prosise caught a Russell Wilson pass to the Tennessee 4 with 1:29 left in the first half. Wilson found Doug Baldwin for a 4-yard touchdown three plays later.

The Titans had 10 first downs and 159 yards. They got three field goals from Ryan Succop, including a 47-yarder as time expired in the second quarter.

Mariota went 16-for-26 for 129 yards in the first half, while Wilson was 7-of-16 for 110 yards and the touchdown to Baldwin.