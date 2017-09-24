Titans run for 195 yards in a 33-27 victory over Seahawks

AP

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson threw for 373 yards — his career best in the regular season — and four touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough to offset the Titans’ big plays and running game in the second half.

Tennessee had 17 carries for 30 yards in the first half. It ended with 195 rushing yards, including a 75-yard touchdown run from DeMarco Murray.

Murray, who was questionable with a hamstring injury, gained 115 yards on 14 carries. He showed why Titans coach Mike Mularkey confirmed him as the starting running back last week.

Murray’s backup, Derrick Henry, did have a 25-yard run to set up a field goal, finishing with 54 yards on 13 carries.

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota had 27 yards rushing on seven carries and threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns in completing 20 of 32 passes. He had second-half touchdown throws of 55 and 24 yards after the Titans scored only three field goals in the first half.

Wilson threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Paul Richardson with 1:50 remaining to draw the Seahawks within six, but Blair Walsh‘s onside kick was recovered by Delanie Walker.

The Seahawks still would have gotten the ball back for at least one more play, but with the Titans in punt formation with 11 seconds left, Seattle was penalized for 12 men on the field. It gave Tennessee a first down, allowing the Titans to run out the clock.

The Seahawks had 11 penalties for 98 yards.