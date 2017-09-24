Titans, Seahawks plan to remain in locker room for anthem

Posted by Mike Florio on September 24, 2017, 2:59 PM EDT
AP

In one of the early games, one of the teams (except for one player, Alejandro Villanueva) remained in the locker room for the national anthem. In one of the late games, both teams will stay inside.

Via Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com, the Seahawks and Titans will stay inside for the playing of the Star-Spangled Banner.

The move could be problematic for the Steelers, Seahawks, and Titans. Said NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart via email: “Players are required to be on field for national anthem. Subject to fine if they are not.  League has discretion on whether to fine them or not.”

It seems unlikely that the league would fine the players for staying inside, especially if (as in Pittsburgh’s case) the decision was made by the head coach. Also, any punishment imposed in connection with a team’s or a player’s handling of the anthem will invite intense criticism of the league, regardless of what the rules do or don’t say.

Permalink 37 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

37 responses to “Titans, Seahawks plan to remain in locker room for anthem

  1. “In one of the early games, one of the teams (except for one player, Alejandro Villanueva) remained in the locker room for the national anthem. In one of the late games, both teams will stay inside.”

    Lead the way Major. #Rangers

  3. So the owners come out onto the field in some of the early games and stand in lock-arm with their players. At the same time people rip Trump for his comments.

    OK – Trump should shut up. I get that.

    But aren’t these the same owners and Mr Goodell who are blackballing Kaep and not allowing him back on the field? I think the owners and Goodell saw this as an opportunity to take some heat off of them for the Kaep thing since this country has “shiny things disease” and knew the media would jump on this bandwagon.. Rip Trump all you want – but remember, Trump is not the one who won’t add Kaep to his roster.

  7. I think the Steelers are still in the locker room. 😂
    The Bears?!?! Really Steelers? Stick to football idiots. Nice Coaching.

  9. Top 5 advertisers for NFL (2016).
    1. Verizon
    2. Toyota
    3. Ford
    4. McDonalds
    5. Chevrolet
    Fans need to boycott these companies in retaliation for what is going on in the NFL.

  17. marcuswelby70 says:
    September 24, 2017 at 3:12 pm
    Top 5 advertisers for NFL (2016).
    1. Verizon
    2. Toyota
    3. Ford
    4. McDonalds
    5. Chevrolet
    Fans need to boycott these companies in retaliation for what is going on in the NFL.

    _______________________________________________________________________________________

    So don’t use cell phone, drive, or eat Big Macs and Quarter Pounders to stick it to a Billion dollar sporting league….good luck on that boycott

  18. RaiderJ77 says:
    So don’t use cell phone, drive, or eat Big Macs and Quarter Pounders to stick it to a Billion dollar sporting league….good luck on that boycott

    That comment might have made sense . . . IF McDonald’s were the only place you could buy fast food, Verizon was the only mobile carrier, and Toyota, Ford and Chevy were the only makers of cars and trucks.

  19. seahawks19081 says:
    September 24, 2017 at 3:09 pm
    It’s forced patriotism.
    When the anthem comes on tv before a game what do you do? My guess is the same as me, sit there waiting for the game to start.
    __________
    This is honestly the dumbest argument ever. If you’re not at the live event where the song is being sung and the flag waved, you’re not expected to act as if you were there live. When you’re watching national geographic and they’re showing a close up of a tiger, do you get up and run for your life away from the tv? No? Well then you should. Otherwise you’re not afraid of tigers.

  20. Stopped watching last year. Came back this year. Stopped watching for good today. What will they blame the ratings decline on this year? Be careful advertisers.

  23. Funny, once the games started I completely quit thinking about draft dodging, phony patriot Donald Trump or misinformed Colin Kaepernick. Go figure.

  30. Trump wasn’t President when the kneeling started. How’s all of this has morphed to an anti-Trump Democrat Party rally should not be surprising to anyone who pays attention.

  31. If they wear the wrong color socks though when they come out. or have to may hip gyrations during a celebration. Def get a fine!!!

  34. >>seahawkz4life says:
    September 24, 2017 at 3:15 pm
    People who follow Trump have to be blind to the racism in this country, this hate needs to stop. Sports isn’t the place for this stuff
    _______________

    Quit being a race-baiter.

    This entire issue doesn’t have a damn thing to do with race. It has to do with respecting your country and your flag, not whether you’re black, white, yellow, or green.

  36. Jeez, can this just go away. We aren’t even talking about the issues that they are protesting. All we talk about is the disgrace of kneeling or one’s right to do so.
    No one even mentions why they are kneeling or what is happening to create change.
    One thing is for sure—At least we can all agree that due to the lack of any substantive change makes this entire thing a total flop.

  37. Trump has not once mentioned or even intoned race into ANY of his comments. Ever. People say he wasnt quick enough to condemnCharlottsville…. thats a crock. They decry his non existant relationship with D Duke cause Duke “endorsed” him but hs anyone evey railed againt Clinton whonopened a WNBa game with her long time friemd and mentor, Grandijit of the KKK, Robert Byrd???
    They kneel for the US anthem but stand for the UK anthem (like the UK had nothing to donwith slavery *cough*)
    Some people need a clue… the left are the divisive ones

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!