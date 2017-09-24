Todd Gurley vows to “whoop up” on the Cowboys

Getty Images

As guarantees go, this one is a little different.

Rams running back Todd Gurley, fresh from a Thursday night win over the 49ers, said on NFL Network that his team will take care of the Cowboys in Week Four.

“Next week, we’ve got Dallas,” Gurley said, via the Dallas Morning News. “We’ve got a little break. So we’re gonna whoop up” on the Cowboys.

The Rams benefit not only from the fact that they have three extra days to get ready — and that the Cowboys will have one less day.

Regardless, L.A.’s offensive explosion in Santa Clara, led by Gurley and quarterback Jared Goff, coupled with a 2-1 start makes the Week Four game one of the best games of the day. It’s good enough that the league should consider ditching its ratings-suppressing rules and slide it from 1:00 p.m. ET to 4:25 p.m. ET or 8:30 p.m. ET.