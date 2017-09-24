Washington capitalizes on turnover for early lead on Raiders

Getty Images

Some folks in Washington got off to a good start today.

Taking advantage of an early interception of Derek Carr, Washington’s out to a quick 7-0 lead on the Raiders.

After safety Montae Nicholson picked off Carr on the second play of the game, his teammates moved downfield in a hurry.

Kirk Cousins capped an eight-play, 67-yard drive with a 22-yard touchdown pass to running back Chris Thompson. Cousins did most of the work himself, as Samaje Perine gained just 9 yards on his first five carries.