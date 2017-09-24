Washington up 14-0 after another interception

AP

If the Raiders are going to continue to turn it over, they’re going to pay for it.

For the second time tonight, Washington answered an interception with an impressive touchdown drive, good for a 14-0 lead.

After Derek Carr‘s second pick (this one by Kendall Fuller), Washington embarked on an 11-play drive, capped by Kirk Cousins‘ 18-yard touchdown pass to tight end Vernon Davis.

At the moment, Cousins is 15-of-16 for 145 yards and two touchdowns, for a 144.0 passer rating.

Carr’s 3-of-8 for 23 yards and the two picks, for a 6.2 rating.

That tells you most of what you need to know about this game so far.