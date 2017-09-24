Week Three early inactives

Sunday’s action got off to an early start with the Jaguars and Ravens squaring off in London and the next wave of games will kick off at 1 p.m. ET. We’ll have all of the inactives from those games right here, so check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.
Broncos at Bills
Broncos: CB Brendan Langley, QB Paxton Lynch
Bills: T Cordy Glenn, DT Marcell Dareus, DT Jerel Worthy, G Vladimir Ducasse, RB Joe Banyard, TE Khari Lee, DT Deandre Coleman
Saints at Panthers
Saints: T Terron Armstead, CB Marshon Lattimore, T Zach Strief, CB Sterling Moore
Panthers: C Ryan Kalil, LB Jeremy Cash
Steelers at Bears
Steelers: LB T.J. Watt, T Marcus Gilbert, QB Joshua Dobbs, WR Justin Hunter, CB Brian Allen, DL Stephon Tuitt, T Jerald Hawkins
Bears: LB Nick Kwiatkoski
Falcons at Lions
Falcons: LB Vic Beasley, T Ryan Schraeder, DL Courtney Upshaw, RB Terron Ward
Lions: LB Jarrad Davis, RB Dwayne Washington, S Tavon Wilson, RB Tion Green, C Travis Swanson, G Joe Dahl, CB Teez Tabor
Browns at Colts
Browns: LB Jamie Collins
Colts: QB Andrew Luck, C Ryan Kelly, RB Marlon Mack, WR Chester Rogers, LB Anthony Walker, CB Quincy Wilson, CB Vontae Davis
Buccaneers at Vikings
Buccaneers: LB Kwon Alexander, TE Antony Auclair, DT Chris Baker, CB Brent Grimes, C Joe Hawley, DE Jacquies Smith, T Leonard Wester
Vikings: QB Sam Bradford, WR Rodney Adams, G Danny Isidora, T Aviante Collins, DE Tashawn Bower, DT Jaleel Johnson, WR Stacy Coley
Texans at Patriots
Texans: G Jeff Allen, CB Kevin Johnson, WR Will Fuller, WR Andy Jones, RB Alfred Blue, T Jah Reid, DE Carlos Watkins
Patriots: RB Rex Burkhead, LB Dont'a Hightower, CB Eric Rowe, T Marcus Cannon, LB Harvey Langi, WR Matthew Slater, OL Cole Croston
Dolphins at Jets
Dolphins: LB Rey Maualuga, CB Cordrea Tankersley, CB Torry McTyer, G Isaac Asiata, T Eric Smith, T Sam Young, DT Jordan Phillips
Jets: G Brian Winters, TE Eric Tomlinson, QB Christian Hackenberg, WR Chad Hansen, CB Derrick Jones, S Rontez Miles, TE Jordan Leggett
Giants at Eagles
Giants: LB B.J. Goodson, T Bobby Hart, LB J.T. Thomas, RB Wayne Gallman, TE Matt LaCosse, QB Davis Webb, DE Avery Moss
Eagles: CB Ronald Darby, S Corey Graham, DB Jaylen Watkins, DT Destiny Vareo, WR Shelton Gibson, S Rodney McLeod, DE Steven Means