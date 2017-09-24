Will we see more deep balls on Sunday?

Getty Images

Setting aside for now an intrusion of politics into sport that has caused a pair of reality-show worlds to collide, there will be football on Sunday (we think), and there will be a hope that the games are as exciting as they were on Thursday.

One reason for the Thursday excitement: The men calling the plays on offense (Kyle Shanahan for the 49ers and Sean McVay for the Rams) were willing to throw the ball down the field.

The deep ball has become more rare in the NFL, as outlined in a recent article from Kevin Clark of TheRinger.com. Completion percentages are up because distance traveled by throws is down, making offenses more boring, more predictable, and ultimately more easily contained.

“If you show me a team with a great completion percentage, I automatically think, ‘Your offense probably sucks,'” three-days-per-week PFT Live co-host Chris Simms told Clark.

The 49ers and Rams showed how taking shots from time to time can open up an offense. Even if the passes aren’t completed, the threat of more deep balls will make it easier to throw intermediate routes and to run the ball, because one or both safeties will have to get away from the line of scrimmage more often than not.

The Bengals specifically should be taking note on what happened Thursday night. With a new offensive coordinator on board, Bill Lazor should dial up the 50-50 throws to receiver A.J. Green and feature running back Joe Mixon in the same way the 49ers featured Carlos Hyde and the Rams featured Todd Gurley.

Other teams may be doing it more, too. Dolphins coach Adam Gase recently addressed the possibility of more deep passes to DeVante Parker.

“I think I’m good with it when it’s a completion,” Gase told reporters. “I think with DeVante, you feel like the percentages go up. It’s just not everybody’s forte. When you got guys that will fight for the ball, at worst you’re hoping for an incompletion. I think Jay [Cutler] has done a good job of understanding what everybody does well, when he can do that and when he might think twice about doing it. With [Parker], it’s tough not to do, because he is a big guy that can go up and get it. I think there’s a time and a place for it, and there will be some times where we won’t do it.”

The point isn’t to do it all time. The point is to do it enough of the time so that the defense is worried about it happening any of the time. That’s how to open up an offense, decrease the completion percentage by a little, and increase the yards per attempt by a lot.