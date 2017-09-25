49ers place Tank Carradine on injured reserve

Getty Images

After defensive end Tank Carradine went down with a high ankle sprain in last Thursday’s loss to the Rams, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said that the team had to decide whether or not to put him on injured reserve.

They made the call on Monday and announced that Carradine has indeed been placed on injured reserve. He’ll be eligible to be designated for return after spending six weeks on the list.

Carradine started two of the 49ers’ first three games and has seven tackles and a sack on the year. First-round pick Solomon Thomas, Aaron Lynch and Elvis Dumervil join Arik Armstead as options at defensive end with Carradine out of action.

The 49ers filled Carradine’s roster spot by signing linebacker Mark Nzeocha off the Cowboys practice squad. Nzeocha was a seventh-round pick in 2015 and had four tackles in seven games for Dallas over the last two seasons.