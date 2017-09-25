Adam Gase: Jets kicked the s— out of us

AP

The Dolphins have had to jump through some hoops early this season thanks to a hurricane-induced change to their schedule and a player going AWOL the day before a game on top of the normal stresses that come with life in professional football.

Several Dolphins players said the team didn’t practice well this week, which may have been related to their extended stay in Los Angeles before coming back to Miami or could have been linked to overlooking a Jets team that looked overmatched in the first two weeks of the season.

None of those things came up as part of coach Adam Gase’s diagnosis of why the Dolphins lost 20-6 to the Jets on Sunday afternoon and he made sure to make it clear that excuses from others aren’t going to fly either.

“They just beat the s— out of us,” Gase said, via the Palm Beach Post. “That’s the best way to put it. … All I know is we’re going to line up on Sunday and play. So if somebody has an issue with that, they better check their profession.”

The Dolphins have another extra test this week with a game against the Saints in London on the schedule. They’ll need to handle it a lot better than they handled this week if they’re going to get to their delayed first home game with a winning record.