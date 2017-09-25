Andrew Luck could practice this week but won’t play

AP

Andrew Luck will not play this week, Colts coach Chuck Pagano said Monday.

While cautioning he isn’t guaranteeing anything, Pagano confirmed it’s a “possibility” Luck practices this week.

The Colts quarterback continues to make progress in his rehab.

“He’s doing well,” Pagano said, via Mike Chappell of Fox59/CBS4.

Luck has not practiced since offseason shoulder surgery. He has missed 13 games the past three seasons with injuries.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported Sunday that Luck could make his 2017 debut in the Colts’ game against the Titans in Week 6.