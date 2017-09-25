Another rough day for the L.A. Chargers

In addition to the fact that the Chargers lost for the third time in three games, the Chargers had a second straight pathetic accumulation of paying customers in a home stadium that is smaller than more than 100 college venues.

The 27,000 seats weren’t fully occupied (the team still claimed it was a sellout), and many of the seats that were occupied ended up in the possession of Chiefs fans. So many that, via TheBigLead.com, the Chargers couldn’t do player introductions for fear of being drowned out by the visiting crowd.

The outcome (with more of the same to surely come) will do nothing to quell talk that the Chargers should return to San Diego. Despite some hot takes and perhaps overly-hyped storylines from last week regarding the possibility, Sam Farmer of Los Angeles Times has explained that a re-re-relocation of the Chargers is highly unlikely unless the Spanos family sells the team, which is also highly unlikely.

The real test will come when the new stadium opens in Inglewood. If the Chargers can’t get more than 25,000 and change to show up when there are more than twice as many seats in the building, it simply won’t be sustainable. If, in turn, the Rams struggle to fill the venue, the league may decide that instead of 20 poorly attended games per year in L.A., there should be only 10 total.

Until that experiment can even happen, the Chargers will need to get through this season and two more at the StubHub Center. Which will mean more and more stories like this one are coming, unless and until it becomes a given that: (1) the Chargers won’t be able to sell all of the tickets; and (2) plenty of the tickets will be used by those who support whoever the Chargers are playing.

  3. Gee. If only there was some type of precedent or example that previously set – that would have allowed the NFL and its owners to think that having not even two, but just one, franchise in LA is a foolish quest.

    Oh well. Hopefully, the latest pursuit of professional football in LA will put the final nail in its coffin – or at least for another 20 years until newer, richer owners will believe they are smarter than their predecessors.

  5. In other news the Spanos family is still swimming around like Scrooge McDuck in a vault full of gold coins. The whole revenue sharing model of the NFL does a pretty good job of protecting them from taking much of a hit from all those empty seats.

  6. They will sell more tickets if they start winning but that wont happen this season, so the will want to use the high draft pick they get in the coming draft on USC QB Sam Darnold. Drafting him will create local interest in the team. Philp Rivers is at the end of his career anyway.

  7. The Chargers do not belong in LA.
    And now we have competitive balance issues.
    All AFC West teams not named the Chargers now have an extra home game on their schedule.
    Will not sit well with the rest of the AFC.

  8. I was excited to try the small stadium NFL game experience. I keep hearing they are having a hard time getting a crowd…and yet tickets are at least $250 per seat when I shop for them. Hmm…

  9. I don’t think ticket sales make up a very large % of the money teams rake in each year. Plus, there’s no way the other owners would return the relocation fee if the Chargers went back to San Diego. Maybe they could charge the Spanos another half billion to move back.

