Ben McAdoo would rather talk about Odell Beckham’s play than his celebration

Getty Images

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham showed how productive he can be on the field during Sunday’s game against the Eagles when he caught two touchdowns in less than two minutes to tie the game at 14 in the fourth quarter.

He followed the first of those touchdowns by dropping to all fours and mimicking a dog urinating on the field, which led to a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct. He followed the second by raising a fist in what he suggested was a reference to the widespread protests around the league.

That didn’t draw a flag, but Beckham wasn’t apologetic about the one he did get. He said after the game that he was trying to “spark the team, and the consequences are going to be what they are.” On Monday, coach Ben McAdoo was asked about Beckham’s celebrations and the penalty but made it clear he had no interest in the topic.

“We should be talking about how he played,” McAdoo said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “He made some great plays yesterday, some tremendous plays. I’d rather be talking about that than the celebration penalty.”

The first three-plus years of Beckham’s career have seen plenty of things worth talking about in terms of both his play and penalties for his behavior on the field. The latter didn’t hurt the team much this week, but it will be harder for McAdoo to avoid talking about it should the result be different the next time around.