Brent Urban out long-term with Lisfranc injury

The Ravens defense will have to bounce back from their 44-7 loss to the Jaguars without the help of defensive end Brent Urban.

Urban left Sunday’s game in London with a foot injury and coach John Harbaugh gave a negative update on his condition Monday. Harbaugh said that Urban suffered a Lisfranc injury and characterized his absence as a long-term one.

Based on that, it seems likely that Urban will go on injured reserve. He will join 15 other players on that list, including recent additions like running back Danny Woodhead and guard Marshal Yanda.

Urban, who joined the Ravens as a 2014 fourth-round pick, started all three games for the Ravens this year. He had four tackles in those appearances and has 25 tackles and three sacks over the course of his career. It’s the third serious injury in four years for Urban after he tore his ACL before his rookie season started and tore his biceps the next year.