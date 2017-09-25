Browns building to win later, with a long road still ahead

AP

Browns fans have heard this before: Their team, with the league’s youngest roster, are a work in progress. They were reminded of that yet again Sunday when the Browns lost to the Colts 31-28 to drop to 0-3.

Hue Jackson has a 1-18 record since taking over as head coach, and the Browns have lost 20 of their last 21 games.

It begs the question: While building for the future, do the Browns have any hope of winning now?

“I think this team can,” Jackson said Monday, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I think we’ve got to do some things better and work a little bit harder in making sure that we do some of the detailed things right.

“That question that you just asked, that’s something that you’ve got to talk to [Browns Executive Vice President of Football Operations Sashi Brown] about, and the executive team.”

The Browns lost key veterans Terrelle Pryor and Joe Haden, and youth is being served with the likes of 2016 draft picks Ricardo Louis and Rashard Higgins.

Jackson was asked if he would urge the front office to find some Pro Bowl-caliber veterans like Jamie Collins before the trade deadline Oct. 31.

“My job is to coach the guys that are here, with our football staff, and that’s what we’re going to do,” said Jackson. “I’m sure that our executive team is scouring everywhere, looking at who could potentially help our football team. That’s what they do, so I’m sure that’s being done.”

The Browns may have found a quarterback as Jackson seems excited about DeShone Kizer. Kizer, though, lacks playmakers around him. Louis, Kenny Britt and Higgins caught a combined six of 22 targets, with the Browns’ receiving corps dropping eight passes, according to Cabot.