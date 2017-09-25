Cardinals promote Ricky Seals-Jones with Jermaine Gresham nursing a rib injury

Getty Images

The Cardinals promoted tight end Ricky Seals-Jones from the practice squad, a sign of concern about the health of Jermaine Gresham. The team listed Gresham as questionable with a rib injury.

Troy Niklas and Ifeanyi Momah will get most of the snaps if Gresham is unable to play tonight.

Seals-Jones, who is Eric Dickerson’s cousin, joined the team as an undrafted rookie free agent in May out of Texas A&M. He spent the preseason with the Cardinals before they released him Sept. 2. Seals-Jones signed with the team’s practice squad the following day.

A receiver with the Aggies, Seals-Jones made 123 receptions for 1,442 yards and 10 touchdowns in three seasons.

To make room on the roster, the Cardinals cut linebacker Philip Wheeler for the third time this month. Arizona originally signed him in July, cut him during final cuts, re-signed him after Week One so his salary for the year wasn’t guaranteed, cut him when they needed a tight end, and then brought him back today after they released that tight end (Jim Dray).

Now, another tight end has replaced Wheeler on the roster . . . at least temporarily.