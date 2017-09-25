Colts waive wide receiver Matt Hazel

Getty Images

The Colts waived wide receiver Matt Hazel on Monday. He played four offensive snaps and eight on special teams Sunday.

The Colts originally claimed Hazel off waivers from Washington on Sept. 3. He played three offensive snaps in the season opener, catching one pass for 1 yard, before the team released him.

He re-signed last week.

Hazel has appeared in seven career games, with one start, in his time with the Colts (2017), Redskins (2016), Bills (2016) and Dolphins (2014-15). Hazel originally was selected by the Dolphins in the sixth round of the 2014 draft out of Coastal Carolina.