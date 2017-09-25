Cowboys collectively take a knee before anthem, then rise

AP

The Cowboys and Cardinals were among six teams never to have a player protest during the national anthem by kneeling, sitting or raising a fist the past two years. It continued Monday.

The Cowboys stepped onto the field arm-in-arm as a team, with Jerry Jones and his family among them. They then collectively knelt, to boos from the crowd, for a few seconds before rising and going back to the sideline. They stayed standing with linked arms through the national anthem.

The Cardinals, with Michael Bidwill and his family among them, lined up in the end zone, rather than the sideline. They also stood arm-in-arm during the anthem.

The Bears, Vikings, Bengals and Jets are the only other teams not to have a player protest over the past two years, according to the Dallas Morning News.