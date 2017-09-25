Derek Carr wants all the blame for loss to Washington

Getty Images

Nothing went right for the Raiders last night.

But quarterback Derek Carr got all the money, so he’s willing to take all the blame.

Via Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area, Carr was prepared to take all the criticism for his own and the team’s awful showing in last night’s 27-10 loss at Washington.

“I have to be better,” Carr said. “Put all the blame on me. It’s my fault. Everybody wants to pat you on the back when you win. You have to own it when you don’t. Put it all on me. I’ll be all right.”

Carr threw a pick on his first pass attempt and it didn’t get much better from there. He finished 19-for-31 passing for 118 yards, with a touchdown and two interceptions. His offensive line didn’t have a good night either (allowing four sacks and never establishing the run), but the Raiders didn’t convert a single third down (0-for-11).

“This isn’t alarming, but we did get punched in the mouth,” Carr said. “It’s all about how we respond. We’ll be ready to fight.”

It was late in the fourth quarter before the Raiders crossed the 100-yard mark as an offense, a complete flat tire for an offense which is typically far more efficient, starting with the quarterback.