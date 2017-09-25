Dez Bryant carries Cardinals into end zone to give Dallas a 14-7 lead

AP

The play didn’t start out as anything real special. Dez Bryant ran a shallow cross to the 13-yard line and caught the ball. Then the Cowboys receiver weaved and bobbled his way to near the goal line, where he carried seven Cardinals defenders the final 3 yards into the end zone.

“That’s one of the great efforts you’ll ever see from a wide receiver,” ESPN color commentator Jon Gruden said.

Bryant’s 15-yard touchdown gave the Cowboys a 14-7 lead with 8:31 left in the third quarter.

Bryant has two catches for 12 yards.