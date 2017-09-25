Donald Trump continues to take shots at NFL over flag

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 25, 2017, 8:47 AM EDT
AP

If the NFL was hoping Donald Trump would move on to another issue, they were mistaken.

The President continued his war on the NFL via Twitter this morning, holding up NASCAR (where owners threatened to fire drivers or crew members who protested during the anthem) as the model for sporting displays of patriotism.

Trump and the NFL are at war with each other over the symbolism each holds dear, with the league’s “unity” commercial its own pledge that it is the most American thing possible, the sport alone which can bring everyone together.

While many players locked arms during yesterday’s versions of the anthem, the idea that players are unified seems as misguided as the notion that this storm is passing any time soon.

61 responses to “Donald Trump continues to take shots at NFL over flag

  2. And the NFL continues to give him the attention he craves. How long until the media/teams/players realize they are giving Trump exactly what he wants?

  6. Patriotism should not be mandatory. IF you think it should be then maybe the USA isn’t the country for you. This is a country founded on and maintained with disagreement. Which is what has made it great and beautiful, we allow opposition. I think President Trump would do well to remember that.

  13. The NFL has nothing to gain by getting political. They should have nipped this whole thing in the bud when Kaepernick started it last year.

    Because they didn’t, it’s blown out of proportion so much that the President is talking about it. Leave the politics to the politicians. This is not good for the NFL. They won’t ever get their ratings to rebound by delving into the political realm.

  20. LOL at the upcoming misfortune for the players. CBA ends in a few years, ratings and revenue down…. enjoy being broke

  23. He has spent more time on this than. North Korea, Hurricane Irma and Harvey, Puerto Rico, Charlottesville, racism, US Virgin Islands and some of his kids (Barret and Tiffany.

    Time to figure out what your priorities are. You represent all people never forget that.

    He is literally only worried about his fan base.

  27. Trump is right!! These players who want to be activists are disrespecting the very symbol that allows them to be activists!! What they are doing is divisive and inefffective! JJ Watt actually DID SOMETHING about an issue in response to a hurricane, these anthem kneelers are not doing ANYTHING other than ticking off their fans who pay their salaries! What are they even protesting anymore? I doubt they even know.

  28. NFL and its teams fell into the Trump Trap. They gave him the attention he craves by reacting. Ignore him and he’ll move on to a different attention grab!

    As for our flag, I’d prefer everyone stands with their hands over their hearts while the anthem is played. Find a cause that supports your beliefs and go for it with all your heart. Rally voters to get Trump out of office if that’s your cause. Kneeling is lame!

    As a veteran, I support your right to be you but I believe there are better ways to express your beliefs.

    Finally, Patriots/Texans was a great game! We need more of those.

  29. What the media can’t seem to figure out is that Trump speaks for us. The way he says it might not be very politically correct but his message is spot on. It’s not Trump vs the NFL, it’s us telling you we will not except disrespect of our flag in any way, shape or form.

  31. The NFL was shut off at our home yesterday. It wasn’t hard at all, in fact, it felt good and I did some things around the house that had needed to be done for some time! Thanks NFL, you have given me back several hours a week I wasted watching spoiled millionaires playing for even more spoiled billionaires! Will also be looking at cutting other sports as well…more important things that can be done rather than sitting in front of the TV for hours watching people run around.

  32. Trump has never gotten over losing the USFL instead of taking down the NFL. He is acting out, regardless of other things he should be doing.

  33. I consider myself one of the biggest NFL football fans on the planet. I bought a satellite dish in 1989 and watched every play of Dolphins’ games until last year and that includes the very painful 1-15 season. Yesterday(and it continues today), there was more talk before and after the games about protesting than playing, I did the unthinkable and canceled my Sunday Ticket subscription. If I did it I wonder how many others did the same thing?

  34. The majority of the people agree with him, but the vocal minority tries to make you think it the other way around.

  36. Why is booing during the anthem acceptable and kneeling not? Doesn’t matter which side you’re on of the argument you can’t praise one and not the other

  37. The President is trolling the NFL! I think it’s funny. These players think they are making a difference by kneeling?? No actions to speak of. They all look like fools.

  38. The president doesn’t need to keep harping on the subject. A majority of the NFL fans agree with him, and showed their disdain yesterday by booing these players, and owners. For the last year we’ve been turning our TVs off, and not going to the games. This isn’t about president Trump, or the guy that was president before him it’s about the country, respect, and patriotism.

    It’s not the first time the NFL has disrespected the fans. It goes all the way back to 9/11 and threatening players with fines over wearing patriotic shoes.

    This latest show of anti-Americanism will end up being the final straw that turns people away.

  42. I just want to watch and read about football. I wish the President would shut up about it, I wish the players would just stand for the anthem and if they don’t, I wish the networks and writers wouldn’t even mention it. Can’t we do anything in this country that isn’t political anymore?

  43. In all due respect to the president, focus on YOUR job, and mind those of others. Want to know a fun fact about Kap? H’es gone! Retired. Done from the NFL. Why throw gasoline on a fire that was already dying. Sad part too is I supported you too, I wanted you to run back in 2012 but all politics aside, this was pointless to do. Stop distracting us and actually do YOUR job now.

  44. Sounds like a guy that has a grudge against the NFL from the 80’s when they wouldn’t let him own a team, then started his own league that failed miserably.

  47. The NFL and its players don’t get it. When the players kneel but the fans are standing proud with their hands over their hearts something is wrong. There is a disconnect which doesn’t bode well for the NFL. I didn’t watch the NFL for the first time in a long time yesterday and I had a good day

  48. I wonder if the players taking a knee during the national anthem and the knee-jerk liberals supporting them remember the late Pat Tillman. This former all pro safety from the Cardinals left his lucrative and promising career behind to enlist in the army to serve his country. Tragically Pat died in combat as the result of friendly fire. Fans can be truly inspired by the life of this patriot and dismiss the antics of the clown squad disrespecting those who defend their freedom to be jerks.

    ——–
    Anti-Americanism would be total censorship which is what trump is asking for. He wants everyone to follow his lead without question.

  50. You know what? I’m sick of Trump. I’m sick of politics. And I’m sick of politics thrown into football. Because of all that, I’m just good not watching the NFL. I’ll just stick with College football until the NFL is just about football again.

  51. blacksheep62 says:
    September 25, 2017 at 9:08 am
    ====================

    You claim you didn’t watch the NFL yesterday but you come to the “Pro Football Talk” website and spend time writing up your thoughts and posting them.

    Claims that you don’t watch the NFL would be more credible if you didn’t avidly read NFL websites and post about it.

  52. Unfortunately I agree with Trump’s message but it doesn’t mean anything when it’s coming from him. He’s calling on others to respect the flag and country but he doesn’t show any himself. He spits on it every time he sends a foolish tweet.

  55. trump is an immature, vindictive megalomaniac. His stupidity destroyed the USFL. When he expressed an interest in obtaining an NFL franchise (even though he couldn’t afford one). he was given the cold shoulder. So now the pouty little boy sees this as his chance to get even with NFL owners by causing dissent and hurting their income. He’s a selfish and greedy person whose only interest in the presidency was to make himself and his family richer.

  56. Good to know that in times of crisis and worldwide unrest, our nation’s commander-in-chief has focused his efforts on the most critical issues our country faces…like whether our professional athletes are demonstrating acceptable levels of patriotism during pre-game rituals.

    Great work, Mr. President.

  57. toocoofoo84 says:
    September 25, 2017 at 9:25 am
    The NFL and its players don’t get it. When the players kneel but the fans are standing proud with their hands over their hearts something is wrong.

    —–

    wait a minute, we thought they were boo’d loudly. That’s right….they boo’d during the National Anthem.

    a better form of protest against the protesting players would have been to sing as loud as one can….let them know how YOU feel about the flag….but boos during the Anthem?

  60. So the president, who is a draft dodger and has openly mocked a veteran like John McCain, calls NFL players SOBs and calls on them to be fired and people are shocked at the number of players engaging in a peaceful silent protest?

  61. “People that are not happy with this country do not have to live here”
    _____________

    Which side do you advocate leaving? The ones kneeling or the ones up in arms about the kneeling?

