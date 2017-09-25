Donald Trump continues to take shots at NFL over flag

AP

If the NFL was hoping Donald Trump would move on to another issue, they were mistaken.

The President continued his war on the NFL via Twitter this morning, holding up NASCAR (where owners threatened to fire drivers or crew members who protested during the anthem) as the model for sporting displays of patriotism.

So proud of NASCAR and its supporters and fans. They won't put up with disrespecting our Country or our Flag – they said it loud and clear! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017

Many people booed the players who kneeled yesterday (which was a small percentage of total). These are fans who demand respect for our Flag! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017

The issue of kneeling has nothing to do with race. It is about respect for our Country, Flag and National Anthem. NFL must respect this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017

Trump and the NFL are at war with each other over the symbolism each holds dear, with the league’s “unity” commercial its own pledge that it is the most American thing possible, the sport alone which can bring everyone together.

While many players locked arms during yesterday’s versions of the anthem, the idea that players are unified seems as misguided as the notion that this storm is passing any time soon.