Donald Trump continues to take shots at NFL over flag

AP
If the NFL was hoping Donald Trump would move on to another issue, they were mistaken.
The President continued his war on the NFL via Twitter this morning, holding up NASCAR (where owners threatened to fire drivers or crew members who protested during the anthem) as the model for sporting displays of patriotism.
Trump and the NFL are at war with each other over the symbolism each holds dear, with the league’s “unity” commercial its own pledge that it is the most American thing possible, the sport alone which can bring everyone together.
While many players locked arms during yesterday’s versions of the anthem, the idea that players are unified seems as misguided as the notion that this storm is passing any time soon.