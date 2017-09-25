Ford and Nike support player protest rights

Getty Images

To the extent that those who oppose the ability of NFL players to peacefully protest during the national anthem hope to influence sponsors to pressure the league and the players, two major sponsors are standing firm.

Via SportsBusiness Daily, Ford and Nike have issued statements of support.

Said Ford: “We respect individuals’ rights to express their views, even if they are not ones we share. That’s part of what makes America great.” Also, “Nike supports athletes and their right to freedom of expression on issues that are of great importance to our society.”

As noted by SBD, various other major sponsors have said nothing on the matter, including Visa, Microsoft, McDonald’s, Bridgestone, Pepsi, and A-B InBev.