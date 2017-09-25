Jaguars “imposed their will” on Ravens

AP

In the first two weeks of the season, the Ravens went 2-0 while outscoring the Bengals and Browns 44-10.

Things flipped around in Week Three. The Jaguars throttled the Ravens from the first whistle to the last in a 44-7 win that made those first two games feel like they happened a long time ago. The Ravens went from forcing 10 turnovers to giving the ball away three times, they allowed four touchdown passes to Blake Bortles and generally looked like they’d rather be anywhere but a football field throughout the game.

“Nothing went according to plan,” tight end Benjamin Watson said, via the Ravens website. “I’ll give their defense credit. They pretty much imposed their will.”

The Jaguars’ first two weeks didn’t provide the same kind of uniformity. They beat up on the Texans to open the season and then got routed by the Titans before moving back to the right side of a blowout. Those swings make it hard to know what to expect from week to week, which makes the Jags one of the more intriguing teams in the league through three weeks.