Jim Kelly “upset and sad,” hopes Bills stand and lock arms next week

AP

Former Bills quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly was on the field for the national anthem before Sunday’s game against the Broncos and he raised his cap to the fans while holding his other hand over his heart at the end of the song.

Several Bills players, including running back LeSean McCoy, were taking a knee while Kelly was doing that and Kelly wasn’t a fan of their display. In an Instagram post accompanying a picture from Sunday, Kelly shared his displeasure with that display and President Trump as well as his hope for how the team will handle the anthem next week.

“Even though I’m thankful the BILLS won today, I’m really upset and sad about what’s happening. And I imagine many of you are too. I love the game of football and all that it means to the players, fans and cities across THIS country … but with all that’s going on it’s hard. The only time I will ever take a knee is to pray and to thank the Good Lord for what he’s given me. We all have our issues. We all need to try and appreciate and understand each other and help each other and that goes for our PRESIDENT TOO. I don’t have all the answers. But I do know that we need to UNITE not SEPARATE. I hope next week we can STAND, LOCK ARMS and become ONE FAMILY.”

The Bills current quarterback Tyrod Taylor stood during the anthem and said after the game that he didn’t know what the team would do in the future, but said in order for things to change “or in order for the awareness to be beneficial, it has to be something that goes on consistently.”