Josh Norman to Raiders receivers: Don’t run your mouth

AP

Josh Norman has never been shy about expressing himself on or off the field, but he didn’t care for what he heard from Raiders wide receivers during Sunday night’s game.

Norman said both receivers were telling Redskins defensive backs how big a game they would have in Washington before kickoff, but things did not turn out that way. Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree combined to catch two passes for 13 yards, leading Norman to say that Crabtree “sucked” and that receivers should let their play do the talking.

“What was personal, other than them getting their tails whupped?” Norman said, via ESPN.com. “I mean, first and foremost, you don’t come up in here and say what you’re going to put up on somebody. Two hundred yards? [Crabtree] didn’t catch two balls. He only caught one, huh? So please, whatever you do, do not run your mouth if you’re a wide receiver and expect to show up on Sundays, because I’m telling you, we are here and we are waiting. Don’t come out here and tell me what you’re going to do. Show me. You’re going to have to run through me to get that.”

Sunday’s performance was an outstanding one for Washington’s defense and they’ll likely need more of the same to pick up a third straight win against the Chiefs in Kansas City next Monday night. Should they get it, their actions will speak louder than any words about the team’s chances of competing for a playoff spot next season.