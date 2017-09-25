Julio Jones will be limited in practice by back injury

Getty Images

The Falcons won’t release their first injury report of the week until Wednesday, but we know one player who will be listed on it.

Coach Dan Quinn said on Monday that wide receiver Julio Jones will be limited in practice this week after hurting his lower back during Sunday’s victory over the Lions. Quinn also said that he’s not worried about having Jones on the field against the Bills in Week Four, although injuries can take a turn for the worse so his status could change over the course of the week.

Jones caught seven passes for 91 yards in the 30-26 victory and now has 16 catches for 265 yards on the season. He’s still looking for his first touchdown of the year, although those numbers have done a lot to help the team to a 3-0 record without getting in the end zone.

Quinn said that safety Ricardo Allen is in the concussion protocol along with right tackle Ryan Schraeder, who did not play against the Lions. Quinn is hopeful that Schraeder will be able to return this week.