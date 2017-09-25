Justin Pugh: Giants players can handle getting called out by Ben McAdoo

Getty Images

The Giants are 0-3, coming off both a loss and a week when coach Ben McAdoo raised eyebrows with criticism of quarterback Eli Manning. But offensive lineman Justin Pugh says there are no issues in the locker room.

Pugh said on PFT Live that when McAdoo called Manning out, it was solely an explanation of why the Giants got a delay of game penalty, and not a broader criticism of Manning as the franchise quarterback.

“He called him out for one play. I want to get that straight,” Pugh said. “He didn’t call him out for the whole game, he didn’t call him out for his 14-year career. It was one play, a delay of game. If I get a holding penalty or let up a sack, I’m going to get criticized for that as well. I think Eli touched on it perfectly. He can handle that.”

The Giants have one big problem, which is that they haven’t won a game. But Pugh says there are no problems in the locker room.