Larry Fitzgerald moves into eighth all time in receiving yards

AP

Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald moved into eighth place all time in receiving yards. He passed Marvin Harrison in the third quarter.

Harrison had 14,580 yards.

Next on the list for Fitzgerald is Steve Smith, who had 14,731 career yards.

Fitzgerald already ranks third in receptions — 1,134 before Monday night — and eighth in touchdowns, adding his 105th in the third quarter against the Cowboys.

Fitzgerald has 10 catches for 98 yards and a touchdown early in the fourth quarter, with his 15-yard score tying the game 14-14 with 3:13 left in the third quarter.