Lousiana lawmaker wants to take state money from Saints after protest

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 25, 2017, 12:56 PM EDT
AP

Since firing them is apparently not an option, a Louisiana lawmaker wants to strip state funding from the Saints after yesterday’s protest during the national anthem.

Around 10 Saints sat during the anthem prior to their win in Charlotte, and Louisiana House Rep. Kenny Havard saw a perfect chance for a political grandstand.

“Disrespecting our national anthem and flag in the name of social injustice is the highest form of hypocrisy,” Havard said in a written statement, via Julia O’Donoghue of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “I believe in the right to protest, but not at a taxpayer-subsidized sporting event. Do it on your own time. There are plenty of disabled children, elderly and veterans in this state that would appreciate the money.”

The Republican from Jackson Parish in northern Louisiana said the state government should pull state funding, tax breaks and other support from the Saints. A study by the Times-Picayune in 2016 pegged the portion of the team’s $1.5 billion value derived from public money around $165 million.

Neither the Saints nor the NBA Pelicans (also owned by Benson) pay rent to the state to use the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and Smoothie King Center, buildings built and operated by the state. But Benson does get to keep all revenue associated with games there, including ticket sales, concessions and parking, and they don’t pay sales tax on those revenues. Benson also keeps naming rights money for the buildings. The state of Louisiana also paid $85 million for a recent round of upgrades to the Superdome.

While the debate over public subsidies for billion-dollar businesses is a valid one, tying it to an anthem protest is pretty blatant and shameless political opportunism. Maybe it will work.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Lousiana lawmaker wants to take state money from Saints after protest

  1. Where is the outrage over the issues that caused the protest by these lawmakers? Again I don’t agree with sitting during the anthem but dont you think they should be outraged when somebody loses their life and there is no consequence?

  2. Havard obviously didn’t go to Harvard.

    The protest did NOT take place in your state you blowhard!

    I suppose it would not be convenient to wait a couple weeks until the Saints are back home, he would not get the ATTENTION he so CLEARLY wants.

  5. Somebody tell this clown to go figure out why Louisiana’s education system couldn’t even pay it’s bills last year and almost had to cancel university classes. Also, someone should ask the idiot why was he okay with giving a private corporation any of your tax money to begin with in the first place with other such glaring needs going on in the state as that education problem.

  6. Pulling state money from the Saints? Go for it! The NFL is a for profit company.

    Over people exercising their rights? Shame on you. Agree or disagree they were within their rights of peaceful assembly.

    — Firm supporter of the US military and civil liberties

  8. Agree 110%. You ask half of these over privileged babies why they are even protesting, and they couldn’t tell you why. Can’t wait until this ridiculous fad is over. #ISTANDWITHTRUMP

  9. I respect and agree with this politicians stand! These players who act like overgrown 5 yr olds are doing as they wish because rocket man roger and the owners are fearful that if they do what they believe is right that players will not play. Well they may not be playing in time because fans are tired of their anthem antics and viewership is declining. I appreciate your stance and action Mr Parish! Good luck!! And let’s get to the real root of the issue and it ALL comes down to respecting the law…..for all of us!! God Bless America!

  10. States shouldn’t give billionaires free money in the first place.

    And an even higher form of hypocrisy would be politicians using things like this for their personal political gain

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!