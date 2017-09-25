Lousiana lawmaker wants to take state money from Saints after protest

AP

Since firing them is apparently not an option, a Louisiana lawmaker wants to strip state funding from the Saints after yesterday’s protest during the national anthem.

Around 10 Saints sat during the anthem prior to their win in Charlotte, and Louisiana House Rep. Kenny Havard saw a perfect chance for a political grandstand.

“Disrespecting our national anthem and flag in the name of social injustice is the highest form of hypocrisy,” Havard said in a written statement, via Julia O’Donoghue of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “I believe in the right to protest, but not at a taxpayer-subsidized sporting event. Do it on your own time. There are plenty of disabled children, elderly and veterans in this state that would appreciate the money.”

The Republican from Jackson Parish in northern Louisiana said the state government should pull state funding, tax breaks and other support from the Saints. A study by the Times-Picayune in 2016 pegged the portion of the team’s $1.5 billion value derived from public money around $165 million.

Neither the Saints nor the NBA Pelicans (also owned by Benson) pay rent to the state to use the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and Smoothie King Center, buildings built and operated by the state. But Benson does get to keep all revenue associated with games there, including ticket sales, concessions and parking, and they don’t pay sales tax on those revenues. Benson also keeps naming rights money for the buildings. The state of Louisiana also paid $85 million for a recent round of upgrades to the Superdome.

While the debate over public subsidies for billion-dollar businesses is a valid one, tying it to an anthem protest is pretty blatant and shameless political opportunism. Maybe it will work.