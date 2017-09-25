Mike Pereira, Dean Blandino both say Von Miller penalty shouldn’t have been called

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 25, 2017, 4:27 PM EDT
The last two people to run the NFL’s officiating department say they officials erred by handing Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller a costly taunting penalty on Sunday against the Bills.

Miller got flagged when he stuck his hand out as if to help Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor up, then pulled his hand away. It was a schoolyard trick that Taylor said he laughed about, but the referee didn’t think it was funny. Miller’s penalty gave the Bills an automatic first down on what would have been fourth down, and helped the Bills seal the game.

Today, former NFL heads of officiating Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino, now analysts for FOX, both said they think that call was a mistake.

“To me it was an overreaction, unless there was something that was said,” Pereira said. “It’s just not a foul.”

Added Blandino, “I have to agree. If something is said at an opponent, that’s one thing. It didn’t appear on the video. . . . I think it’s an overreaction.”

It’s hard to argue with that, but there’s no sense in arguing after the fact. The ref called what he called, and the Broncos were dealt a costly blow.

17 responses to “Mike Pereira, Dean Blandino both say Von Miller penalty shouldn’t have been called

  5. Unsportsmanlike, taunting. What Von Miller did could be part of the definition of both those words. Who hasn’t seen a player toss a football attest the play hey the flag because it landed to close to the other teams player. If that can be called so can this.

    Besides it happened with over 8 minutes left in the game, it did not cause the Broncos to lose.

  6. since when does something have to be said for it to be taunting? i’m not a fan of the taunting rule to begin with, but if the rule exists then this was clearly a violation of it. players get flagged for standing and flexing over a player they just tackled, or for taunting a defensive player while or after they score a touchdown. how is this any different?

  9. How can the suits at Park Ave watch the games on the weekends and see all these ridiculous penalties and flags and think the product is good? That they are on the right track? It’s becoming absolutely brutal to watch an NFL game because every play seems to have a flag or the refs are left looking clueless after a play? Its so disheartening seeing old, over weight referees trying to keep up with some of the youngest and best athletes in the world.

  12. Good call my the ref. Taunting is easy to catch. Even Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino dont even know what a taunt is…
    One reason why he was flagged for taunting is cuz he processed to try and help the player up but then he moved his hand back and started to laugh. Ref saw it threw the flag… good call. Maybe he will learn next time to help the player up

  14. Did it cost Denver the game – prob not. Props to Buffalo, they played great. But C’MON what Von did was hilarious. Hell his old spice commercials are funny. Dude is a character, was just funning around.

  15. Taylor pointed at him and laughed like, hey, ya got me. Don’t they have warnings? Where you tell him not to do that again instead of causing such a change with a 15 yd penalty.

