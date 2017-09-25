Monday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Offensive tweaks paid off for the Bills.

Said Dolphins QB Jay Cutler, “That game was a wake-up call for us. We can’t just roll out there and expect it to happen. We have to prepare.”

Patriots CB Malcolm Butler was back in an every-down role from the start of Sunday’s game.

Rookie S Jamal Adams earned raves for his play in Sunday’s Jets win.

OL Jermaine Eluemunor realized a dream by playing in Wembley Stadium, although the rest of the day was a nightmare for the Ravens.

Said Bengals QB Andy Dalton, “I mean, you obviously want to win and that’s the ultimate goal. Did we play better on offense than we did in the first two weeks? Absolutely. It’s something we can build off of.”

The Browns made the final score more respectable, but Sunday’s loss was still a bad one.

The Steelers run defense had a bad day in Chicago.

QB Deshaun Watson had an encouraging performance in the Texans loss.

Colts CB Rashaan Melvin had a pair of interceptions in Sunday’s win.

TE Marcedes Lewis had a big day for the Jaguars.

The Titans ran the ball well and didn’t let the Seahawks do the same.

Penalties and turnovers helped sink the Broncos in Buffalo.

The Chiefs pressured Philip Rivers into three interceptions in Sunday’s win.

Special teams miscues helped the Chargers to a third straight loss.

Sunday night was a rough one for Raiders QB Derek Carr.

Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith is returning to the site of his knee injury for Monday night’s game.

Making the case that a lack of discipline is a big reason why the Giants are 0-3.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson made some curious calls during Sunday’s win.

A numerical look at the Redskins’ Sunday night romp.

The Bears ground out Sunday’s win over the Steelers.

The path to Sunday’s loss was a new one for the Lions.

Said Packers WR Geronimo Allison after his big play in overtime set up the winning field goal, “Any opportunities that I get blessed with, just try to make the most of them.”

Vikings QB Case Keenum continued to show mastery over the Buccaneers.

Said Falcons coach Dan Quinn, “We prepared for this one to go all the way, we did not prepare or talk about a 10-second run-off to win at the one inch line. I do love the strain that the guys played with.”

Panthers coach Ron Rivera wasn’t happy with his defense on Sunday.

WR Michael Thomas had a big role in the Saints win.

A slow start for the offense helped send the Buccaneers on the path to a loss.

It’s been a while since the Cardinals had a home game.

The Rams got big games from their top two receivers last Thursday night.

The 49ers have been consistent on special teams.

The Seahawks defense didn’t hold up against the Titans.