NFL’s Joe Lockhart: The president should know this is what real locker room talk is

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 25, 2017, 9:42 AM EDT
NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart roasted President Trump this morning, saying that NFL players who link arms and speak out on the issues that matter to them are the best of America — and referencing Trump’s infamous Access Hollywood tape in the process.

“Everyone should know, including the president, that this is what real locker room talk is,” said Lockhart, a former spokesman for President Clinton.

That’s an obvious reference to Trump being caught on tape talking about his treatment of women, saying that he can “grab them by the pussy.” When the tapes surfaced, Trump defended it as “locker room talk.”

Lockhart said today that real locker room talk includes the many players who have been speaking out on inequality and criminal justice reform. As Lockhart noted, many players have served their communities by meeting with prosecutors and public defenders to learn more about the system and express their thoughts about how the situation could be improved.

The NFL also takes issue with Trump’s contention that the league has ruined the game by calling more penalties for hits to the helmet.

“The president said something about wanting less emphasis on safety in the game. We fundamentally could not disagree more. These comments represent someone who’s out of touch,” Lockhart said.

Lockhart’s comments make clear that the league is willing to take on the president, after the president took on the NFL.

22 responses to “NFL’s Joe Lockhart: The president should know this is what real locker room talk is

  2. This is going to end very poorly for the league.

    Remember, you need us more than we need you. We gave you our Sundays. Allowing us to take them back and find something better to do isn’t exactly sticking it to us you know.

  4. I don’t think they’re speaking out against anything except what they want to believe, even then, they’re only making a superficial, rude gesture and nothing more. So, if they give the middle finger to the flag, should we be ok and continue to watch? They’re insulting the fans, they don’t care what the fans think, they want to drag the fans into their make believe world of inequality of treatment (all the while that they have achieved protected class status and hundred of billions in subsidies form the government). They’re not open to dialogue or discussion, they just want to keep insulting the fans that spend time and money, until now, at least.

  7. Joe Lockhart, former spokesperson for President Clinton, is all I needed to know. The reaction and NFL stance makes so much more sense now. When you hire a former political advisor it is very difficult to keep politics out of your sport.

  8. If I went to work and clocked in and then decided to protest something I believe in on the clock I would be fired.

  11. I’m conflicted..I used to love watching NFL games ALL day and night on Sunday but have decided to trim my viewing habits. I’m at the point now where I turn the games on around 3:45pm and watch the last of the 1:00 oc’clock games. I then turn it off till the Sunday night game. I’m down to about 2 hours total…far cry from the 7-9 hours I used to watch. I don’t know if I’ll every go back to full viewing.

  12. The fact that not one steeler broke rank with hiding and yes hiding in the locker room too stand with their brother veteran of war standing alone in the tunnel is the real problem !

  14. Whether you agree or disagree with the player’s statement, this is only going to get worse for the league. The owners should clamp down and stop the displays. Keep it simple. Politics and sports don’t mix. Everyone watching a football game likes football but, no matter what political you belief you have someone will disagree with you. Don’t divide your audience. These players all have a platform to speak to the fans through social media. Keep it off the field.

  16. dolfan1 says:
    September 25, 2017 at 9:44 am
    Protest all you want I’m not watching anymore!
    ————

    Doesn’t have anything to do with the fact that your team sucks, does it?

  17. This is completely overblown. Kneeling for the anthem is not a skillful means of protest because it offends manly well-meaning people who are not the target of your protest. At the same time, what we saw yesterday was less of a political statement than it was one of togetherness and brotherhood. An attack on one was an attack on all.

    Before the divisive rhetoric that set this off there was a smattering of protesters who knelt during the anthem. What we saw yesterday was a group of men from diverse backgrounds linking arms and supporting each other despite what I’m sure were some very strong divergent opinions. I wish all of America was more like that.

  20. wiscypro says:
    September 25, 2017 at 9:59 am
    Whether you agree or disagree with the player’s statement, this is only going to get worse for the league. The owners should clamp down and stop the displays. Keep it simple. Politics and sports don’t mix. Everyone watching a football game likes football but, no matter what political you belief you have someone will disagree with you. Don’t divide your audience. These players all have a platform to speak to the fans through social media. Keep it off the field.

    ====================

    There is no evidence this has hurt or will hurt the NFL.

    Ratings for all TV shows, including sports, have been in decline for years. In 2013-2015, the boom in daily fantasy betting provided brief support for NFL ratings that college sports (including football) and other pro sports didn’t have. The daily fantasy boom ended a while ago. There are plenty of other entertainment alternatives to the NFL and people choose them. NFL, college football, major league baseball, NBA, NHL, etc are just entertainment. Movie theaters have been losing business too. Online gaming barely existed 15 years ago and didn’t exist at all 25 years ago. Same goes for online streaming of what are still called “TV” shows and “movies” even though in many cases they are now originals for the streaming service.

    Besides, look at all the guys who spend all day posting on PFT about how much they don’t watch football anymore. Yeah, right. A guy who doesn’t watch the NFL anymore but follows all the news AND comes to a website to post about. Sure you don’t watch anymore…..

  22. These cowards who are content with inequality and have a problem with protests think their blip on the radar with regard to ratings will really matter LOL.

    YOU DON’T MATTER. SHAPE UP OR GET SHIPPED OUT. We are not our ancestors. This stuff is going to stop one way or another.

