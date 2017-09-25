OBJ gets to 300 catches faster than anyone else

AP

It took Odell Beckham Jr. a little while to get going this year, but he’s done enough to make history.

With nine catches on Sunday against the Eagles, Beckham has 301 in 45 career games. This means that, according to the NFL, Beckham has reached 300 receptions in fewer games than any other player in league history.

Anquan Boldin got to 300 receptions in 47 games.

With 301 receptions in 45 appearances, Beckham has averaged 6.68 catches per game. He added a pair of touchdowns on Sunday, along with one celebration that included the miming of a canine creating yellow snow.