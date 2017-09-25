Packers say David Bakhtiari, Randall Cobb, Mike Daniels would have practiced Monday

Getty Images

The advent of weekly games on Thursday night has led to the existence of the Monday practice report for teams that will be playing a few days later.

Most teams in that position don’t actually practice on Monday because they played a game on Sunday, which means the participation levels listed on the report are an estimation of what players would have done in an actual practice. The Packers’ estimation of their own imaginary practice brought some good news for several players who didn’t take part in Sunday’s overtime win over the Bengals.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari (hamstring), wide receiver Randall Cobb (chest), defensive tackle Mike Daniels (hip), safety Kentrell Brice (groin), linebacker Nick Perry (hand) and linebacker Jake Ryan (hamstring, concussion) all sat out the game after missing practice all of last week, but they were listed as limited participants on Monday’s report. Defensive tackle Quinton Dial (chest) and running back Ty Montgomery (wrist) were in the same category.

Getting Bakhtiari back would help an offensive line that struggled in pass protection on Sunday, but right tackle Bryan Bulaga (ankle) and backup Kyle Murphy (foot), who has started in place of both Bakhtiari and Bulaga this year, were listed as not participating. Cornerback Davon House (quadricep) was listed along with them after not playing on Sunday.

The Packers will face the Bears, who won’t have safety Quintin Demps after he broke his forearm against the Steelers. Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (chest) was listed as a non-participant after missing Sunday’s game while center Hroniss Grasu (hand) and guard Josh Sitton (ribs) were listed as limited.

Both teams will hold actual practices on Tuesday.