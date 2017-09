Getty Images

The Packers signed long snapper Taybor Pepper on Monday after placing Brett Goode on injured reserve.

Goode, the Packers long snapper for 10 seasons, has a hamstring injury. He also ended 2015 on injured reserve.

Pepper spent part of the offseason with the Packers and part of training camp with the Baltimore Ravens. He was a four-year long snapper at Michigan State, appearing in 54 career games from 2012-15.

Pepper, 23, has never played in a regular-season game.