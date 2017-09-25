Patriots apologize for charging fans for tap water

Getty Images

It was on Sunday in New England and elsewhere. The heat at Gillette Stadium resulted in a run on bottled water.

After the bottled water was gone, tap water was provided. The only problem? Stadium workers charged $4.50 or $5 per cup.

“We apologize,” Patriots spokesman Stacey James said in a statement issued to reporters on Monday. “That should not have happened. It is the first time that I have ever heard that complaint here. We are looking into the matter to ensure that it doesn’t happen again.”

It would be impossible to issue refunds, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if the organization finds a way to estimate the revenue generated by tap water sales and makes a corresponding donation to charity, or some similar gesture.