Quintin Demps fractured forearm on Sunday

The Bears got their first win of the season on Sunday, but they lost a starting safety to an injury.

Bears coach John Fox said on Monday, via the Chicago Tribune, that Quintin Demps fractured his left forearm during their overtime victory over the Steelers. There’s no word on whether Demps will go on injured reserve or not, but he’ll be out of the lineup for a while even if they don’t make that move.

Demps was injured while tackling Le'Veon Bell in the fourth quarter of the game. He signed a three-year deal with the Bears as a free agent this offseason and recorded 12 tackles in the first three games.

Adrian Amos replaced Demps in the lineup against Pittsburgh and will likely move into the starting lineup alongside rookie Eddie Jackson.