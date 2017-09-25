Rams DL Ethan Westbrooks was arrested on gun charge this weekend

Getty Images

The Rams had the weekend off after beating the 49ers on Thursday night, which left time for one of their players to get into some trouble with the law.

Vincent Bonsignore of the Los Angeles Daily News reports that Westbrooks was arrested in Bakersfield, California over the weekend. Per the report, Westbrooks was pulled over by police for speeding and the officers subsequently found a gun registered to someone other than Westbrooks in the car.

Westbrooks has been released on bail and is expected to be at practice with the Rams on Monday.

Westbrooks was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence earlier this year, but the Sacramento County District Attorney chose not to file charges against him in that matter.