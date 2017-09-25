Report: Darren Sproles tore ACL in addition to breaking arm

AP

Eagles running back Darren Sproles left Sunday’s game against the Giants after getting hurt in the first half and a report on Sunday night indicated that he broke his arm.

Sproles reportedly suffered another serious injury as well. Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen of ESPN report that Sproles also tore his ACL. They add that he’s scheduled to have surgery on his arm on Monday and that he will have knee surgery later.

Assuming that is confirmed, Sproles will not be playing again this season and it is fair to wonder if he will ever play again. Sproles, who turned 34 in June, said at the end of the 2016 season that he thought he would call it a career after the 2017 season. Going out on injured reserve wouldn’t be any player’s first choice, but two serious injuries and the continued passage of time won’t make it easy for Sproles to return for a 14th NFL season.

If it is the end, Sproles leaves in 8th place in NFL history in all-purpose yards and a long highlight reel of plays with the Chargers, Saints and Eagles that made him a consistently exciting player for most of the last two decades.