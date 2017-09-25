Report: Lavonte David expected to miss time with high ankle sprain

Posted by Josh Alper on September 25, 2017, 1:19 PM EDT
After leaving Sunday’s loss to the Vikings with an ankle injury, linebacker Lavonte David said that X-rays were negative and described the injury as a “minor” one.

He also said that he’d have an MRI on Monday and that test reportedly brought different results. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that David is expected to miss a month or more after being diagnosed with a high ankle sprain.

David’s injury came on a day when the Buccaneers were already without middle linebacker Kwon Alexander. He was ruled out for the game last Friday due to a hamstring injury, which led the Bucs to shift Kendall Beckwith inside and start Adarius Glanton.

Should Alexander miss more time, the Bucs will have to reach deeper into their depth to fill out their defense for their upcoming date with the 0-3 Giants.

3 responses to “Report: Lavonte David expected to miss time with high ankle sprain

  2. Ugh. I’m a Bucs fan who was at this game in one of the end zones, and when I saw everybody start kneeling, I started staring at everybody’s jerseys hoping to see #54, just so I’d know LVD was OK. The guy’s everywhere and is completely the heart of the defense (well, what passes for a defense, based on yesterday’s game). The good news is when I saw him carted off I was worried about an ACL; a high ankle sprain sucks, but it’s better than being out for the year.

  3. I was surprised by the lack of the Bucs pass rush and all the deep completions by my team, as well as all the Bucs defenders that kept cramping up (when the Vikes’ players didn’t) — maybe it was all the injuries/lack of depth with the Bucs’ D.

