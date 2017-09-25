Roger Goodell: I’m proud of way our league responded this weekend

Posted by Josh Alper on September 25, 2017, 10:59 AM EDT
AP

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement on Saturday morning in reaction to President Trump’s Friday night call for the league to get rid of “son of a bitch” players who don’t stand during the playing of the national anthem and his words were followed by many others from owners, players and coaches around the league.

As Sunday’s games wound down, Goodell, who called the President’s comments “divisive” and lacking respect for the league, shared his thoughts about a day filled with focus on how players comported themselves during the anthem.

“The way we reacted today, and this weekend, made me proud,” Goodell told Peter King of TheMMQB.com. “I’m proud of our league. … They reflected the frustration, the disappointment, of the players over the divisive rhetoric we heard [from the President].”

King asked Goodell if he was bothered by that prospect of more of the same in weeks to come.

“No,” Goodell said. “We live in an imperfect society. A public discourse makes us strong.”

The President continued to comment on the league via Twitter over the weekend and on Monday, which suggests that the discourse may not be ending in the immediate future.

47 responses to “Roger Goodell: I’m proud of way our league responded this weekend

  3. Here you go, activist NFL players. He’s your wise leader now. Stand behind him through thick and thin. Me and the majority of America are behind Trump, and support our troops, honoring and respecting the flag and our country.
    Protesting at work is never a good idea. Players should be disciplined for anti-American displays on public television. And if anyone thinks this is bringing attention to some ’cause’, it’s not working. Whats catching attention is your display of disrespect, that’s it.

  4. “I’m proud of the way our league responded this weekend. Now let’s finalize that contract that will pay me $100 million per season!”

  5. .
    “No,” Goodell said. “We live in an imperfect society. A public discourse makes us strong.”

    Said the lying cheat who covered up the truth during framegate. Luckily he has an army of house men who present his viewpoint as if he were the messiah.
    .

  8. I bet he is. I bet he was also proud to see players before this week disrespect the anthem. I bet he was proud to see McCoy STRETCHING during the anthem. I hope he is proud if ratings drop.

  10. You thought you were going to war with the POTUS.

    You actually alienated a large number of fans.

    Well played?

  11. It’s very telling when someone says they’re not offended by players disrespectful actions during the anthem but then claim to be soooo offended by our Presidents comments, which ECHO millions of people’s views by the way.

  12. So, do any of the kneelers, grandstanders, and media have any solutions or ideas to make progress on the issues they are so bravely bringing awareness to or is this all just becoming a fad for virtue signaling and self righteousness?

  13. does anyone else find it funny that all the old people who say the younger generations are too sensitive are the ones who are saying they will stop watching the NFL because of some players performing protests during the national anthem?!?!?!?!

  14. So, it’s okay to break the rule that every team is supposed to be out there, standing, for the National Anthem?

    It seems to me that million dollar fines and loss of draft picks are certainly called for in such a blatant tarnishing of the shield.

  16. There sure are a lot of people who were chirping about boycotting the NFL taking time today to read and comment on NFL articles to talk about how they’re going to boycott.

  17. He talks out of both sides of his mouth. The rule book states that everyone is on the field and standing. When is he going to enforce that rule????

  19. ” to my fellow millionaire and in some cases billioaire owners, nothing but nothing must stop this locomotive of a gravy train we got goin! Patriotisim ? Screw it ! Let’s keep the inmates happy and productive. When the league folds in a few years we’ll all be on our own little islands”

    Roger

  21. Cant stand the NFL anymore. Kneelers ruined it. For a cause that nobody knows what the kneeling stands for? Everyone has equal opprotunities in this country. You just have to work for it. Which seems to be too tough for some. FOr this I do blame Goodell for not putting an end to the kneelers.

  23. You’re proud of that??? Seriously?? The entire league is under scrutiny. Nobody wants politics mixed with their football. You’ve allowed these few dirt bags who probably have no idea what they are protesting for tarnish the league forever. So yeah, you go be proud.

  24. Good. I’m proud that you approve of half of the league not standing for the anthem. I’m glad to know the NFL’s position. Makes it much easier to say goodbye. I’m no fan of Trump, but I won’t support kneeling for our anthem and standing for the British anthem. Because GB has such a great record of racial harmony. Bye Nero. Keeping fiddling.

  25. Your players are what started this – not a politician – and it was right and proper to notify the players that they have absolutely no constitutional right to protest when they are working for a private employer – you have failed your job, the President was spot on doing his.

    The players are wrong here and have no rights to do what they are doing.

  26. Keep it up, Goodell!! The NFL ratings are down and I can’t wait to see what they were for this weekend. Talk about killing your own golden goose…The same goes for the owners who made a public statement, and the hypocrisy was deafening. The “silent majority” is taking action now, and it will get worse! President Trump had the guts to speak, what many were feeling. Protest? Fine with me. Protest on your own time, not at your place of EMPLOYMENT. Many do not like Jerry Jones; however, he had an in-house meeting 2 days ago, with COACHES & PLAYERS. I will be VERY surprised if there are any protests on my team!!

  27. THANKS A LOT, TRUMP! Now, for the next two weeks, or more, there will be continuous coverage on all channels and stations. That is what we were all hoping for..

  28. You’re proud that the focus all weekend was on protests and not games? You’re proud that millions of fans, the people who make you rich, are pissed off?

  29. I hope you’re proud of this Roger:
    -I will only watch Ravens games going forward.
    -I will never watch the NFL Network again.
    -I will never watch MNF, TNF or any other night unless the Ravens are playing.
    -All highlight shows will never grace a television in my home again.
    -My four Raven PSL’s will be sold at the end of this season
    That was absolutely disgusting yesterday.
    Screw you Roger.

  30. I wonder if all of the pseudo-patriots on here who threatened to never watch the NFL again if the protests didn’t stop are starting to get a little nervous about their positions.

    I mean, they aren’t worried about not being able to watch football anymore- none of them are actually telling the truth about giving up the NFL- but maybe they are getting a little uneasy about being exposed as the frauds that they are.

    As a matter of fact, shouldn’t you already be gone? You said you would stop watching if the league didn’t back down and after yesterday it’s obvious they aren’t going to.

    Maybe I’ll start noting the screen names of all the people who threatened leave and them start calling them out every week when they continue to post. That might be fun.

  31. funny, while others may argue all they want about this topic… I simply see the rhetoric from POTUS as nothing more than another diversionary tactic – he constantly does this, throw gasoline on one fire to distract from another – honestly, is it possible for him to actually address the business of the USA and stop rambling around in the street mud?

  32. More reason to fire this idiot. the ravens go to england kneel for our anthem and stand for the queens. IDIOTS…

  33. Perhaps it’s time to stop with the National Anthem before the games. Where it was a time for a diverse group of people to stand in unity to celebrate shared rights such as the freedom of speech, it has become a divided demonstration thus undoing the point. Nobody has to be right and nobody has to be wrong. The NFL and the players know people turn to football as an escape from real world problems – not as a reminder of those problems.

  34. What are they protesting again? It has and always will be something. “They” have to play the victim. Everyone in the country has equal opportunity. It’s what you do with it that matters.

  35. What about the ‘double standard’ Rog?

    If I can recall you wouldn’t allow the Dallas Cowboys to wear stickers on their helmets honoring the slain cops in Dallas after President Obama’s speech on race

  36. Before 1998, teams didn’t even come out of the locker room until AFTER the anthem! Like how a few teams yesterday stayed in the locker room, how about we go back those “good old days”? That way the issue is off the table and we are all saved from the grandstanding and bloviating from BOTH sides and so players can get back to playing football and the President can go back to tweeting about how he won the election.

  37. All of this conduct is detrimental to the league (ratings, ticket sales, etc)… and he agrees with it. And yet he’s ok suspending players for conduct detrimental to the league/team. oh the irony.

  40. I’m proud of Roger too. He’s right and Trump is wrong. It’s freedom of expression, unless Americans want Trump to take a away their rights, should support the league and nor Trump.

  41. I’m proud of Roger too. He’s right and Trump is wrong. It’s freedom of expression, unless Americans want Trump to take a away their rights, should support the league and not Trump.

  42. Well now what do the people in charge think “the Fan”. After all the name calling and statements from the Players, Owners, Sport talkers, Trump etc. What are the real bosses going to do? Does the “Fan” believe that common unity is derived from solidarity with God and Country or social justice. Your choice “Fan”, your the boss of this country no one else. My God be with you in your decision.

  43. That’s it for ol’ Rodger. While he thought it was great, I’m guessing 2/3 of the NFL owners didnt and aren’t happy about the consecutive 3 weeks of ratings decline. Noting he’s in contract negotiations right now, it wouldn’t be surprising if they dumped Goodell and went in a different direction.

  44. That faint sound you hear Roger is the silent majority. It may be faint but it can change the course of history. You’re product is now in it’s cross-hairs. Players change every 3-5 years, your fans were with you for generations.

  45. Yes, the players took the ravings of an irresponsible lunatic and instead of quickly dismissing them as nonsense they instead made Trump’s statements into the most relevant and newsworthy story of the weekend. Nice job guys.

  46. The guy who started this protest never took the time to vote. Nuff said! Stand up, shut up and put your hand over your heart to honor those who gave you the right to be a complete ass!

  47. lukedunphysscienceproject says:
    September 25, 2017 at 11:19 am

    I wonder if all of the pseudo-patriots on here who threatened to never watch the NFL again if the protests didn’t stop are starting to get a little nervous about their positions.

    I mean, they aren’t worried about not being able to watch football anymore- none of them are actually telling the truth about giving up the NFL- but maybe they are getting a little uneasy about being exposed as the frauds that they are.
    ———————-

    They will just be lumped in with all of the bozos that said they would move out of the country if Trump got elected, but didn’t.

    Why anyone thinks that anyone else cares if they watch football or not is beyond me.

