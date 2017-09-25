Sam Bradford will start when ready, and Vikings don’t know when that is

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 25, 2017, 3:19 PM EDT
AP

The Vikings are still unsure when quarterback Sam Bradford will return to the starting lineup, although it’s a question of when, not if.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said today that if he isn’t sure whether Bradford’s knee will be healthy enough for him to practice this week or play Sunday against the Lions. But he did say the team is committed to Bradford as its No. 1 quarterback.

“When Sam’s ready, he’s the quarterback,” Zimmer said.

Case Keenum played very well in Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers, throwing for 369 yards with three touchdowns, no sacks and no turnovers. So the Vikings don’t necessarily have to hurry Bradford back onto the field.

But they do hope to have Bradford back sooner rather than later. They just can’t point to a date yet.

11 responses to “Sam Bradford will start when ready, and Vikings don’t know when that is

  4. Bradford with player of the week award in week one, Case probably will get it this week. It’s good to be the best in the NFC North with the best depth to boot. Thursday will probably show who will be last in the division (Bears/Packers) while Sunday could show who will be first (Vikings/Detroit) SKOL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!1

  6. The Vikes didn’t really expect to get a full season from Bradford, did they? The guy is made of wet tissue paper.

    I guess you didn’t watch last season when he got cremated weekly behind probably the worse line in NFL history?

  7. Vikings are so deep at QB! Teams will be foaming at the mouth for Keenum and Bradford. I can see multiple first rounders being dangled. We can ride Sloter till Teddy’s back. Then trade Sloter for another 1st rounder. Hell, we could even keep Sloter and trade Teddy. Then we bring back Mitch (should of been a 1st rounder). Man its great to be a Vikings fan! SKOL

  8. Vikings are a tough play at home no matter who the starting qb is. Stafford had to steal a game there last year, I’m just hoping Swanson can go for Detroits O line to be a little better in pass pro than they were against ATL. I think it will be a good game looking forward to Diggs vs Slay.

  10. Man some of you guys give Vikings fans bad names saying super bowl and a bunch of garbage we played a team that had 4th string secondary playing most of the game the whole bucks team was banged up. Yes we played well but we got the lions up next and they are no push over they look good so far this season.

    I agree we do have some deep depth but look at what happen to our team the minute Rhodes left the game for a while….. we started falling apart. anyways SKOL to the Non homer vikes fans!

