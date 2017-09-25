Sam Bradford will start when ready, and Vikings don’t know when that is

AP

The Vikings are still unsure when quarterback Sam Bradford will return to the starting lineup, although it’s a question of when, not if.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said today that if he isn’t sure whether Bradford’s knee will be healthy enough for him to practice this week or play Sunday against the Lions. But he did say the team is committed to Bradford as its No. 1 quarterback.

“When Sam’s ready, he’s the quarterback,” Zimmer said.

Case Keenum played very well in Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers, throwing for 369 yards with three touchdowns, no sacks and no turnovers. So the Vikings don’t necessarily have to hurry Bradford back onto the field.

But they do hope to have Bradford back sooner rather than later. They just can’t point to a date yet.