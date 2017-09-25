Some NFL owners condemn Trump, but most try not to fan the flames

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 25, 2017, 7:44 AM EDT
AP

Almost every NFL owner released some type of statement responding to President Trump on Friday night urging them to fire “son of a bitch” players who kneel for the national anthem. As billionaire businessmen tend to do when the government tries to interfere with their businesses, those owners all indicated that they would not be following Trump’s orders, and that they recognize the rights of players to freedom of expression.

But most of the owners stopped far short of a full-throated condemnation of Trump, opting instead to issues statements that would avoid enflaming the issue.

Before any owner said anything about the matter, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement on Saturday morning calling Trump’s comments divisive and disrespectful. As is often the case with Goodell’s comments, it didn’t really satisfy either side: Trump took issue with it, but so did many critics of the president who thought Goodell should have more strenuously objected.

Most owners have stayed close to Goodell’s line: They disagree with Trump’s statements, but they’re doing so by emphasizing words like “unity” and trying to avoid taking sides.

A few owners were different. On Saturday afternoon, Giants owners John Mara and Steve Tisch issued a more forceful criticism of Trump. Then 49ers owner Jed York was more forceful still.

Trump friend Robert Kraft said he was “deeply disappointed” with Trump. The Jets, whose owner Woody Johnson is overseas serving as an ambassador for Trump, released a statement that didn’t criticize Trump from acting owner Christopher Johnson.

Some owners, including Cincinnati’s Mike Brown and Washington’s Dan Snyder, offered statements that were notably weaker than Goodell’s, effectively saying nothing at all other than, “Here’s a statement.”

A couple of teams haven’t issued a statement. A Panthers spokesman said owner Jerry Richardson will not be making a statement. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, usually the NFL’s most outspoken owner, has been silent, although he may have something to say before the Cowboys play tonight.

What no NFL owner has done yet is the most powerful statement an owner could make: Signing Colin Kaepernick.

6 responses to “Some NFL owners condemn Trump, but most try not to fan the flames

  2. I’m sure the members of the billionaires club are not inclined to turn on each other too much. They probably learned years ago that eventually someone may need a favor….

  3. “the most powerful statement an owner could make: Signing Colin Kaepernick.”
    ——————————————-
    So, now, NFL teams should sign a player to make a political statement instead of signing one based on talent and ability to contribute to winning? You really have to be kidding me!!!

  5. Why would they sign him if they don’t need him? You guys act like everyone needs him when in reality maybe only two or three teams at most need and can afford a mobile read option QB with accuracy issues.

  6. So why has no owner signed Colin Kaepernick? The owners expressing solidarity with their employees/players seems like B.S. if no one signs Colin, who is clearly better than some current starters and back ups in the NFL. Perhaps the owners are afraid of the corporate or public negative reaction which could effect their businesses. Well that’s the reason Jackie Robinson was not signed sooner to a Major League Baseball team many years ago!

    I’m not sure that disrespecting the national anthem and the symbolic meaning is the correct way to protest. Why not go to the local police station in a location where an Afro American was allegedly murdered to protest. That would be more targeted to the potential crime. In other words NFL players target your outrage in a more appropriate way so you don’t anger the public and Patriotic Americans!

