Steelers feel they’re wasting their offensive talent

Posted by Josh Alper on September 25, 2017, 6:26 AM EDT
There was discussion about the Steelers’ slow offensive start after each of the first two weeks of the season, but the concern didn’t swell to a particularly high level because the team won both times.

The offense fell short of expectations again in Chicago on Sunday and it was more of a talking point because the Bears pulled out a 23-17 win in overtime. The Steelers managed 282 yards, down from their modest totals in the first two weeks and way below the bar set for the unit coming into the season.

Tight end Jesse James called 17 points a waste for a team with the talent the Steelers have on hand and guard David DeCastro agreed with that assessment.

“We’re so much better than this. It’s tough to waste all the talent we have,” DeCastro said, via ESPN.com. “Look at the offense we have. If we’re not putting up 350, 400 yards a game, it feels like we’re wasting it.”

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said “this one is on me” after going 22-of-39 for 235 yards and losing a fumble, but the entire unit has failed to click as hoped through the first three weeks and it will take a change across the board for the Steelers to get where they want to go this year.

  1. Ben has been terrible for 3 weeks now. The steelers are fortunate to play terrible teams those 3 weeks. The Oc coordinator was horrendous the 1st week. Tomlin has been terrible with preparation for teams under 500 his whole career. The loss to the Bears was #Asexpected!

  3. Bell should feel ashamed given the weekly check that he is pulling. Unless he gives Pittshburgh a home town discount next year, he’s gone.

  4. To me the bigger story was the Steelers defense. With the worst starting QB in the league and no WRs to speak of, the Bears offense is the definition of one dimensional, yet the Steelers could not stop the only thing the Bears do well which is run the ball. And the Bears hadn’t even been doing that all that well until yesterday.

