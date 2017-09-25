T.Y. Hilton: For us to have success, I have to make plays

Getty Images

Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton had seven catches for 106 yards in the first two weeks of the season and the Colts lost both of those games.

The third game of the year went better for both player and team. Hilton caught seven passes for 153 yards and a touchdown in a 31-28 victory over the Browns and said that it isn’t a coincidence when a good game for him leads to a positive result.

“I’m a leader, and at the end of the day, when I speak they listen,” Hilton said, via ESPN.com. “I was just trying to make plays. For us to have success, I have to make plays. If I don’t, we struggle. I came out with the mindset that I’m going to put the team on my back and play.”

Hilton was particularly effective when the Browns blitzed Jacoby Brissett. He caught five passes for 118 yards and scored his touchdown when Cleveland sent extra pressure and Brissett got the ball in the hands of the team’s most explosive wideout. Given how well it worked out, that’s something they’ll likely look to continue doing in Seattle next week and beyond.